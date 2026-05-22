Brandon Nimmo News: In Friday's lineup
Nimmo (hamstring) will start in right field and bat third Friday against the Angels.
Nimmo made an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Rockies due to hamstring tightness, but after resting during Texas' day off Thursday, he will return to the starting nine without missing a start. The 33-year-old has been relatively cold at the plate recently, slashing .237/.328/.339 with one homer, four RBI and seven runs scored across 67 plate appearances since the beginning of May.
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