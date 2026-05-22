Brandon Nimmo headshot

Brandon Nimmo News: In Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Nimmo (hamstring) will start in right field and bat third Friday against the Angels.

Nimmo made an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Rockies due to hamstring tightness, but after resting during Texas' day off Thursday, he will return to the starting nine without missing a start. The 33-year-old has been relatively cold at the plate recently, slashing .237/.328/.339 with one homer, four RBI and seven runs scored across 67 plate appearances since the beginning of May.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Chris Bennett
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 5
Author Image
Chris Bennett
17 days ago