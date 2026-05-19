Brandon Nimmo News: Knocks in three runs in rout
Nimmo went 3-for-4 with a home run, three total runs and three total RBI in a 10-0 win against the Rockies on Tuesday.
Nimmo notched a run-scoring single in the second inning and drove in two more runs with a 425-foot homer in the fourth. The outfielder finished with three hits for the fourth time this season and knocked in three runs for the second time. Nimmo's big night may have broken him out of a slump that saw him go 1-for-20 at the plate over his previous five games coming into Tuesday.
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