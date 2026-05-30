Brandon Nimmo News: Launches two-run homer
Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Friday's win over the Royals.
Nimmo gave the Rangers a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run shot that also scored Josh Jung. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in seven of his last 10 games, a stretch in which he has three homers, eight RBI and six runs scored while posting a strong .925 OPS.
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