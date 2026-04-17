Brandon Nimmo News: Leads off game with homer
Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-0 win over the Mariners.
He took the third pitch of the game out to right field, and that was ultimately all the run support Jacob deGrom would need. Nimmo's bat has cooled down a little bit this week -- he's 3-for-20 (.150) with two RBI and seven strikeouts over his last five games. The drop in hitting was to be expected after the outfielder's hot start, which has helped him stay at a .313 batting average with a .934 OPS, four homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and one stolen base over 20 contests.
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