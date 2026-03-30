Brandon Nimmo News: Logs first HR as Ranger
Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Phillies.
Nimmo gave Texas a lead it would never relinquish with a two-run home run in the third inning, his first in a Rangers' uniform. He was one of three new employees that contributed to the win along with Andrew McCutchen (HR, three RBI) and winning pitcher MacKenzie Gore (two runs, seven Ks, 5.1 innings). The early returns are positive for Nimmo, who also contributed to Saturday's win and went 4-for-12 out of the leadoff spot in winning two of three on the road against Philadelphia.
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