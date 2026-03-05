Brandon Nimmo headshot

Brandon Nimmo News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Nimmo started in right field and batted leadoff, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's spring game against Team Brazil.

Nimmo made his spring debut as part of a plan to gradually build up the veteran outfielder. He's expected to be the primary leadoff hitter for the Rangers in 2026.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
