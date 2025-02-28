Brandon Nimmo News: Making spring debut Friday

Nimmo (foot) is starting in left field and batting cleanup in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo had a delayed start to camp after dealing with plantar fasciitis last season and into January, but he'll make his first start of the spring Friday. The 31-year-old had a career-worst .726 OPS in 151 regular-season games while playing through the issue last year, with a .224 average being a significant drop from his .278 mark across the previous three campaigns. Nimmo is currently healthy, but there could be some risk for recurrence of the injury given how far into the offseason it lingered.