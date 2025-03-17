Brandon Nimmo News: Patrolling outfield Monday

Nimmo (knee) will start in left field and will bat second in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Nimmo made his spring debut in left field back on Feb. 28, but after experiencing right knee soreness coming out of that contest, he was held out of action for nearly two weeks before returning to the lineup as a designated hitter Thursday. He made another start at DH on Saturday, and with Nimmo having thus far experienced no setbacks with his knee, the Mets appear to be comfortable with testing him out in left field again. The Mets could still look to manage Nimmo's workload in the outfield early on during the season, but the fact that he's available to play defense again in Grapefruit League play suggests that he's in line to make the Opening Day roster.