Brandon Nimmo headshot

Brandon Nimmo News: Pegged for leadoff duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday that he expects Nimmo to open the season as the Rangers' everyday right fielder and leadoff hitter, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Josh Smith served as Texas' primary leadoff man in 2025, but Nimmo -- who owns a career .350 on-base percentage and has less extreme splits -- makes for a more logical choice to serve as the Rangers' table setter during the upcoming season. After batting out of the heart of the order for much of last season with the Mets, Nimmo will likely lose out on some RBI opportunities with the move atop the lineup in Texas, but he could make a push for his first 100-run campaign since 2022 if he can maintain health while hitting in front of Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford. Rather than transitioning back to the leadoff spot, the move to right field could prove to be more challenging adjustment for Nimmo; he played exclusively in left field and center field during his final five seasons with the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
