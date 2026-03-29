Brandon Nimmo News: Productive in win

Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

The former Met singled and stole a base before scoring on a Jake Burger home run in the third inning. Nimmo then scored as the automatic runner in the 10th on a Wyatt Langford single. Nimmo is batting leadoff for Texas -- a job once held by Marcus Semien, the player he was traded for -- and that role gives him an excellent chance to steal double-digit bags for a third straight season.