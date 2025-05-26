Brandon Nimmo News: Returning to action Monday

Nimmo (neck) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, starting in left field and batting second.

Neck stiffness forced Nimmo from Friday's game and kept him out for the final two games of the weekend series against the Dodgers, but he has received the green light to return against right-hander Adrian Houser. While he's been mostly healthy since turning the page on a knee issue in spring training, Nimmo is slashing just .212/.274/.397 with eight homers and one steal across 197 plate appearances so far this season.