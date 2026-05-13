Brandon Nimmo News: Returning to lineup

Nimmo (ankle) will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Nimmo was lifted from Tuesday's 7-4 win in the sixth inning after spraining his left ankle earlier in the game when he tried to leg out an infield single. According to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, Nimmo's status heading into Wednesday's series finale was a question mark, but he's been given the green light to start after completing a pregame running workout. After leading off in his first 39 starts of the season, Nimmo will occupy the No. 2 spot for the second day in a row while designated hitter Joc Pederson serves as the Rangers' table setter.