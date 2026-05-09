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Brandon Nimmo News: Returns to field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 7:38am

Nimmo started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Cubs.

Nimmo was back defending in the outfield after a hamstring issue cost him a couple of games and limited him to designated hitter in three others. He continues to be a bright light in the Rangers' lineup and is slashing .291/.373/.440 with four home runs, 12 RBI, one steal and 17 runs over 36 games, all as the team's leadoff batter.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
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