Brandon Nimmo News: Returns to field
Nimmo started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Cubs.
Nimmo was back defending in the outfield after a hamstring issue cost him a couple of games and limited him to designated hitter in three others. He continues to be a bright light in the Rangers' lineup and is slashing .291/.373/.440 with four home runs, 12 RBI, one steal and 17 runs over 36 games, all as the team's leadoff batter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 54 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More