Brandon Nimmo headshot

Brandon Nimmo News: Set for leadoff duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 1:50pm

Manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday that he expects Nimmo to open the season as the Rangers' everyday right fielder and leadoff hitter, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Josh Smith served as Texas' primary leadoff man in 2025, but Nimmo's .350 career OBP and less extreme splits make for a more logical choice at the top of the order. After batting fourth or fifth for much of last season with the Mets, Nimmo will lose out on RBI opportunities with the move, but he could make a push for his first 100-run campaign since 2022 while hitting in front of Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford. The move to right field could prove to be a more challenging adjustment for Nimmo, as he hasn't seen action there since 2020.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More
