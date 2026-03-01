Brandon Nimmo News: Should start playing soon
Nimmo is on a specific ramp-up plan and will begin playing in Cactus League games in March, Matt Postins of SI.com reports.
The slow ramp-up is designed to have Nimmo, who turns 33 later this month, fresh for Opening Day, according to Texas manager Skip Schumaker. Nimmo is expected to bat leadoff for the Rangers, taking the spot in the order that had belonged to Marcus Semien for much of his tenure with the Rangers.
