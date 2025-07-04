Brandon Nimmo News: Slugs 17th homer
Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Brewers.
The 32-year-old outfielder went yard for the second straight game when he launched a Jose Quintana sinker into the right-field seats in the second inning. Nimmo has been locked in over the last month, slashing .316/.363/.579 through his last 24 games with seven of his 17 homers on the season, along with five steals, 12 runs and 16 RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now