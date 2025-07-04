Brandon Nimmo News: Slugs 17th homer

Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

The 32-year-old outfielder went yard for the second straight game when he launched a Jose Quintana sinker into the right-field seats in the second inning. Nimmo has been locked in over the last month, slashing .316/.363/.579 through his last 24 games with seven of his 17 homers on the season, along with five steals, 12 runs and 16 RBI.