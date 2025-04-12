Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Nimmo headshot

Brandon Nimmo News: Smacks fourth homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

Nimmo snapped the shutout in the sixth inning, when he took J.T. Ginn deep to right field for a 379-foot solo homer for the Mets' only run of the game. Nimmo has started the season slashing .208/.259/.472 with four walks, six runs scored, four home runs and nine RBI across 58 plate appearances.

