Brandon Pfaadt Injury: Coming back from side issue
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Pfaadt is being "slow-played" during spring training because of a side issue that popped up over the offseason, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Pfaadt is pitching in a backfield game Thursday and Lovullo indicated that the injury is unlikely to prevent the right-hander from being ready for the start of the season. That's if Pfaadt is able to avoid a setback, of course. The right-hander is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him collect a 5.25 ERA over 33 starts, but his rotation spot should be secure as long as he's healthy.
