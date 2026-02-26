Brandon Pfaadt headshot

Brandon Pfaadt Injury: Coming back from side issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Pfaadt is being "slow-played" during spring training because of a side issue that popped up over the offseason, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Pfaadt is pitching in a backfield game Thursday and Lovullo indicated that the injury is unlikely to prevent the right-hander from being ready for the start of the season. That's if Pfaadt is able to avoid a setback, of course. The right-hander is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him collect a 5.25 ERA over 33 starts, but his rotation spot should be secure as long as he's healthy.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
