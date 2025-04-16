Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Pfaadt headshot

Brandon Pfaadt News: Another strong outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Pfaadt (3-1) earned the win against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings.

Pfaadt's only blemish of Wednesday's game came in the fourth inning, when he gave up a 396-foot solo home run to Matt Mervis. Pfaadt was one out shy from logging a second consecutive quality start and has begun the year with a 3.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 23.2 innings. He'll look to earn a fourth-straight win in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against Tampa Bay.

