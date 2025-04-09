Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt News: Blanks Baltimore in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Pfaadt (2-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Orioles, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.

It was an impressive outing from Pfaadt, who's now won back-to-back starts while lowering his ERA to 3.50 through his first 18 innings. While the 26-year-old Pfaadt has yet to log more than five strikeouts in a start this year, though he's posted an encouraging 2.1 percent walk rate. Pfaadt's currently lined up to face the Marlins on the road next week in his next outing.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks

