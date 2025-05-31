Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Pfaadt News: Embarrassed in Saturday's loss

Pfaadt (7-4) failed to record an out while taking the loss Saturday versus the Nationals, allowing eight runs on six hits and two hit batsmen.

Four of the six hits were doubles, which allowed the Nationals to keep the line moving during Pfaadt's brief outing. Scott McGough was unable to stop the bleeding immediately, and the Diamondbacks were down 10-0 before sending a batter to the plate themselves. The silver lining here is that it's tough for Pfaadt to ever have a worse appearance in his career. His ERA jumped from 3.90 to 5.05, and he's added a 1.32 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB across 62.1 innings over 12 starts. He's tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Cincinnati.

