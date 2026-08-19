Brandon Pfaadt News: Gives up five runs in no-decision
Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.
Pfaadt's eight strikeouts marked a new season high, though he was hurt by the home-run ball Wednesday -- the righty gave up solo shots to Nick Sogard and Jarren Duran before Mickey Gasper added a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Prior to Wednesday, Pfaadt had gone four straight outings without allowing an earned run, posting a 0.69 WHIP across 27.2 innings in that span. His ERA now sits at 3.39 across 98.1 innings this season with a 1.14 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB. Pfaadt's currently in line to face the Cubs at home his next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pfaadt See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)Yesterday
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Post-Hype Pitcher Redemption Stories3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Friday, August 146 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pfaadt See More