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Brandon Pfaadt News: Gives up five runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Pfaadt didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Pfaadt's eight strikeouts marked a new season high, though he was hurt by the home-run ball Wednesday -- the righty gave up solo shots to Nick Sogard and Jarren Duran before Mickey Gasper added a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Prior to Wednesday, Pfaadt had gone four straight outings without allowing an earned run, posting a 0.69 WHIP across 27.2 innings in that span. His ERA now sits at 3.39 across 98.1 innings this season with a 1.14 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB. Pfaadt's currently in line to face the Cubs at home his next time out.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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