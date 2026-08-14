Brandon Pfaadt headshot

Brandon Pfaadt News: Goes seven scoreless in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 7:01pm

Pfaadt (7-1) earned the win against Atlanta on Friday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings.

Pfaadt dominated one of the best lineups in baseball, inducing 13 swinging strikes on 87 pitches while allowing only four hard-hit balls. The 27-year-old has gone four straight outings without yielding an earned run and is now 7-0 while surrendering two earned runs or fewer in each of his nine outings since rejoining the rotation June 30. He'll take a 3.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 61:24 K:BB across 92.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Red Sox next week.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pfaadt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pfaadt See More
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Friday, August 14
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Friday, August 14
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
16 days ago