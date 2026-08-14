Brandon Pfaadt News: Goes seven scoreless in win
Pfaadt (7-1) earned the win against Atlanta on Friday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings.
Pfaadt dominated one of the best lineups in baseball, inducing 13 swinging strikes on 87 pitches while allowing only four hard-hit balls. The 27-year-old has gone four straight outings without yielding an earned run and is now 7-0 while surrendering two earned runs or fewer in each of his nine outings since rejoining the rotation June 30. He'll take a 3.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 61:24 K:BB across 92.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Red Sox next week.
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