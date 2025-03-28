Brandon Pfaadt News: Inks five-year extension

Pfaadt signed a five-year, $45 million contract extension with the Diamondbacks on Friday that includes a club option for 2031 and a mutual option for 2032, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Pfaadt's extension won't kick in until 2026, but it will buy out all three of his arbitration years and possibly his first three years of free agency if all options are exercised. The 26-year-old finished last season with a 4.71 ERA and 1.24 WHIP alongside a 185:42 K:BB in 181.2 innings (32 starts); however, his 3.60 FIP is much more indicative of how well he performed on the mound. His first start of the new year is slated to come Saturday versus the Cubs, against whom he allowed two earned runs over 14 innings with a 13:1 K:BB in two appearances last season.