Brandon Pfaadt News: Moving to bullpen role
Pfaadt will transition to the bullpen following the return of Merrill Kelly (back) from the injured list, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Pfaadt has struggled mightily to find his footing over his first three starts of the 2026 campaign, as he's given up 11 runs over 16.2 innings of work. He'll search for success as a reliever while Michael Soroka will remain in Arizona's starting rotation going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pfaadt See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3113 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 3113 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3113 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pfaadt See More