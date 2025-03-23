Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Pfaadt headshot

Brandon Pfaadt News: Named to rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Pfaadt will begin the season in the Diamondbacks' rotation and is scheduled to start Saturday against the Cubs, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The right-hander will slot in for Arizona's third game of the season after producing a 3.18 ERA over 11.1 innings during spring training. Pfaadt had a 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 185:42 K:BB in 32 starts for the Diamondbacks last season, though a 3.60 FIP provides a more encouraging outlook on his performance.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
