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Brandon Pfaadt News: Optioned to Reno

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Diamondbacks optioned Pfaadt to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Pfaadt could be stretched out into a starter in the near future, and his demotion to Triple-A suggests that the D-backs are already putting that plan into motion. While the 27-year-old works on building up his workload, Kade Strowd and Philip Abner will come up from Reno to fill the open spots in Arizona's bullpen.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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