Brandon Pfaadt News: Optioned to Reno

The Diamondbacks optioned Pfaadt to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Pfaadt could be stretched out into a starter in the near future, and his demotion to Triple-A suggests that the D-backs are already putting that plan into motion. While the 27-year-old works on building up his workload, Kade Strowd and Philip Abner will come up from Reno to fill the open spots in Arizona's bullpen.