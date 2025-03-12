Brandon Pfaadt News: Rebounds Tuesday

Pfaadt allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.

Pfaadt didn't start the game and came on to pitching innings five through seven after Merrill Kelly and Justin Martinez got the Diamondbacks through the first four frames. This was Pfaadt's third Cactus League outing and decidedly better than his previous appearance, when he was chased after 1.1 innings. Despite working out of the bullpen Tuesday, Pfaadt remains in the mix for the final spot in the rotation, along with Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery.