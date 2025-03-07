Brandon Pfaadt News: Rough second outing

Pfaadt was unable to get out of the second inning in his second spring start Wednesday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. He allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Pfaadt elevated his pitch count to 46 but missed out on a third up-and-down. The right-hander's outing was the first in a line of starters competing for the Diamondbacks' final rotation spot. Following Pfaadt was Ryne Nelson on Thursday and Jordan Montgomery (finger) is scheduled for his spring debut Friday. Wednesday's outcome was frustrating from that perspective. If Pfaadt had a lock on a rotation spot, then it could be chalked up to a meaningless spring game in which the pitcher was able to get his work in.