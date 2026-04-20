Brandon Pfaadt News: Saves bullpen in loss

Pfaadt allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings in Sunday's 10-4 loss to Toronto.

The results met the definition of a quality start, but Sunday's appearance was Pfaadt's first as a member of the Diamondbacks' bullpen. He gave the club exactly what it needed after starter Ryne Nelson allowed eight runs and retired just one batter. Prior to joining the 'pen, Pfaadt compiled a 5.94 ERA in three starts and was replaced by Merrill Kelly in the rotation.