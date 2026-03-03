Brandon Pfaadt News: Set for Cactus debut Wednesday
Pfaadt (side) will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Athletics, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The Diamondbacks have eased Pfaadt into things this spring after he had a side issue during the offseason. Pfaadt pitched in a backfields game last week and will progress to an official spring training contest Wednesday. The right-hander is expected to be ready to roll for the beginning of the regular season.
