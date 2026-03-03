Brandon Pfaadt headshot

Brandon Pfaadt News: Set for Cactus debut Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Pfaadt (side) will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Athletics, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Diamondbacks have eased Pfaadt into things this spring after he had a side issue during the offseason. Pfaadt pitched in a backfields game last week and will progress to an official spring training contest Wednesday. The right-hander is expected to be ready to roll for the beginning of the regular season.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pfaadt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Pfaadt See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
5 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
27 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
84 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
139 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
148 days ago