Brandon Pfaadt News: Shaky in first win Friday

Pfaadt (1-1) picked up the win after allowing four runs on six hits and no walks in six innings Friday against Washington. He struck out four.

The right-hander was plagued by the long ball Friday, giving up a solo homer to CJ Abrams and a two-run shot to Luis Garcia in the opening frame. Pfaadt settled in to throw four scoreless innings thereafter, but Nathaniel Lowe took him deep for a solo blast in the sixth frame. Pfaadt has lent just one free pass to go with nine strikeouts over his first 12 innings of the year, but he'll carry a 5.25 ERA into his next scheduled start in the middle of next week at home against Baltimore.