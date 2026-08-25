Brandon Pfaadt News: Shaky in no-decision
Pfaadt allowed four runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Tuesday.
Pfaadt was able to provide some length in this start, but he was tagged for a three-run home run by Ian Happ in the fourth inning. With nine runs allowed, including four homers, over his last two starts, Pfaadt's improvements in July and early August look to be fading. He's still at a strong 3.51 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 72:26 K:BB through 105 innings over 24 games (14 starts) this year. Pfaadt is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Phillies.
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