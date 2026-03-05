Brandon Pfaadt News: Sharp in debut

Pfaadt allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Atheltics.

Pfaadt threw an efficient 25 pitches (15 strikes) to get those seven outs in his Cactus League debut, as Athletic hitters were aggressive. The right-hander was behind other starters in camp, because of a side issue that cropped up during offseason workouts. Pfaadt threw all six of his pitches. Despite the late start, he should have enough time to be ready by Opening Day.