Brandon Pfaadt News: Sharp in spring debut

Pfaadt allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Reds.

Pfaadt cruised in his Cactus League opener, setting the side down in the order in the first, including an inning-ending swinging strikeout of Elly De La Cruz. The right-hander then worked around a two-out double in the second, punching out Spencer Steer to complete his day. It was good impression to leave on manager Torey Lovullo, who faces a tough decision regarding his five-man rotation. The top four are locked in with Corbin Burnes, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez. That leaves Pfaadt battling Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery for the final spot. A potential determinant for the manager is that both Pfaadt and Nelson still have minor-league options.