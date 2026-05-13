Brandon Pfaadt News: Stays stretched out

Pfaadt allowed two hits and struck out five over three scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Texas.

Starter Zac Gallen was done early after giving up seven runs in 4.2 innings. That meant Pfaadt, a starter turned reliever, could bail out the bullpen with multiple innings. He struck out five of the 11 batters faced in what was his best effort of the season. Pfaadt entered the game with a 9.95 ERA over his first three relief appearances. The Diamondbacks will make every effort to keep him stretched out in case a fill-in or piggy-back starter is required.