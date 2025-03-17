Brandon Pfaadt News: Strong start Sunday
Pfaadt allowed two hits and struck out seven over five scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Padres.
Pfaadt was impressive in his fourth Cactus League start against a legit regular season San Diego batting order. After giving up a leadoff single in the first, Pfaadt set down the next 12 batters in order before a harmless leadoff single in the fifth -- the runner was eliminated on a double play. The right-hander threw 57 pitches (43 strikes) and left a good impression on manager Torey Lovullo, who has yet to settle on a No. 5 starter. The manager is mulling Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and Jordan Montgomery for the final rotation spot.
