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Brandon Pfaadt News: Tagged with first loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Pfaadt (0-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings as the Diamondbacks fell 4-3 to the Phillies. He struck out six.

All four runs off the right-hander crossed the plate in the third inning on back-to-back homers by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. The outing still qualified as Pfaadt's first quality start of 2026, albeit barely, as he tossed 65 of 101 pitches for strikes. He carries a 5.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB through 16.2 innings, and with Merrill Kelly (back) close to making his season debut, Pfaadt could get bumped from the rotation.

Brandon Pfaadt
Arizona Diamondbacks
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