Brandon Sproat Injury: May have knee injury

Sproat is getting his knee examined following his relief appearance Saturday versus the Nationals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. In the outing, he tossed 3.2 innings in relief and allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Sproat was pretty wild Saturday, tossing just 38 of 65 pitches for strikes and issuing three free passes. However, he escaped with only one run his ledger. The right-hander entered in the sixth frame after starting his his first game of the campaign and working as an opener in his second. It's not clear how or when the potential knee issue cropped up, but both Sproat and Saturday's starter Kyle Harrison were slated for knee exams following the loss, according to manager Pat Murphy. Results of those tests should provide clarity about whether either hurler is in danger of missing time.