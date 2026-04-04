Brandon Sproat News: Another rough outing
Sproat (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Royals, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out four.
Following a miserable 2026 debut, when he allowed seven runs against the White Sox, Sproat didn't fare much better in his second appearance. The right-hander struggled to find the plate, throwing just 39 of his 70 offerings for strikes before being chased from the outing in the sixth inning. The Brewers elected to use Sproat after an opener Saturday, so it remains to be seen how he'll be deployed going forward. He's tentatively slated for a generally favorable matchup versus the Nationals next weekend.
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