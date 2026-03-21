Brandon Sproat News: Breaking camp with Brewers
Manager Pat Murphy said Saturday that Sproat will be included on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Sproat has allowed five earned runs in nine innings this spring while striking out 10 batters and walking two. Despite his difficulties with run prevention, he'll officially be a part of Milwaukee's Opening Day pitching staff, and injuries to Brandon Woodruff (lat), Quinn Priester (wrist) and Kyle Harrison (finger) make it likely that he'll begin the year in the rotation. Once the Brewers' injured starters begin to return, Sproat could be relegated to the bullpen or sent down to Triple-A Nashville.
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