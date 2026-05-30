Brandon Sproat News: Coughs up five runs in short start
Sproat (1-4) took the loss Saturday against the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and no walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.
Fresh off fanning a career-high seven in his last start, Sproat struggled with run prevention again Saturday. The 25-year-old right-hander has now given up at least three runs in eight of his 11 outings this year, having lasted at least five innings just three times as well. Sproat has a poor 6.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB across 49 innings, leaving him in jeopardy of losing his rotation spot once the Brewers eventually get back Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), Logan Henderson (back) and Quinn Priester (shoulder).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Sproat See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS PIcks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 246 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 1812 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 1812 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Sproat See More