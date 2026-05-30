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Brandon Sproat News: Coughs up five runs in short start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Sproat (1-4) took the loss Saturday against the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and no walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Fresh off fanning a career-high seven in his last start, Sproat struggled with run prevention again Saturday. The 25-year-old right-hander has now given up at least three runs in eight of his 11 outings this year, having lasted at least five innings just three times as well. Sproat has a poor 6.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 52:27 K:BB across 49 innings, leaving him in jeopardy of losing his rotation spot once the Brewers eventually get back Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), Logan Henderson (back) and Quinn Priester (shoulder).

Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers
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