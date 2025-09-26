Sproat cruised through four innings to begin his outing, but things fell apart for him when he conceded four runs amid the Marlins' six-run fifth frame. The two strikeouts were his fewest of the season, as he was unable to give the playoff-hopeful Mets a quality showing in what was a crucial game for the club. Sproat has struggled with run prevention despite not giving up a single home run in four starts, as he'll wrap up the regular season with a 4.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings.