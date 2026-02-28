Brandon Sproat headshot

Brandon Sproat News: Debuts with Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Sproat allowed one earned run over 1.1 innings in Friday's spring game against the White Sox. He gave up three hits, struck out three batters and walked one.

Sproat made his first start since being acquired from the Mets and tossed 35 pitches. He is in the mix for a spot at the back end of Milwaukee's rotation, though it may be a bit until roles are sorted out.

Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Sproat See More
