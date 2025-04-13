Brandon Sproat News: Finding groove at Triple-A

Sproat gave up one run on two hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in Saturday's start for Triple-A Syracuse.

After a bumpy first outing this season, Sproat has bounced back to post an 8:2 K:BB over his last two starts and 8.1 innings for Syracuse. The 24-year-old righty tossed 75 pitches (51 strikes) in Saturday's appearance, and while he'll need to be more efficient before he'll be a real option for a spot start with the Mets, he's making progress toward his big-league debut.