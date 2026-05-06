Brandon Sproat News: Inefficient in no-decision

Sproat didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals, allowing one hit and three walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The young right-hander needed 76 pitches (42 strikes) to record 12 outs, getting lifted short of his first career MLB win despite having been staked to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Sproat will take a 5.87 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB through 30.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Padres.