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Brandon Sproat News: Inefficient in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Sproat didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals, allowing one hit and three walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The young right-hander needed 76 pitches (42 strikes) to record 12 outs, getting lifted short of his first career MLB win despite having been staked to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Sproat will take a 5.87 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB through 30.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Padres.

Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers
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