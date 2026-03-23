Brandon Sproat News: Makes Opening Day rotation
Sproat has made the Brewers' Opening Day rotation and is slated for his season debut Sunday versus the White Sox, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Injuries to others pushed Sproat up in the pecking order, but he might have capture a spot in the Brewers' rotation regardless. The right-hander was charged with five runs but had a 10:2 K:BB over nine innings during Cactus League play. After facing the White Sox, Sproat tentatively lines up to go up against the Royals and Nationals, giving the 25-year-old early-season streaming appeal.
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