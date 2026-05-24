Brandon Sproat headshot

Brandon Sproat News: Mixed bag in third loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Sproat (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in four-plus innings. He struck out seven.

Although Sproat did register a career-high seven punchouts, he was unable to record an out in the fifth inning before being chased. The 25-year-old right-hander has now issued multiple free passes in nine of his 10 appearances on the year but has been especially wild as of late, walking at least three while also hitting a batter in three of his past four outings. Sproat will take a rough 5.84 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 48:27 K:BB over 44.2 frames into his next scheduled start against the Astros in Houston.

Brandon Sproat
Milwaukee Brewers
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