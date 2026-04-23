Brandon Sproat News: No-decision vs. Tigers
Sproat did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.
Sproat gave up a two-run homer to Riley Greene with two outs in the first inning, but he'd settle in and hold Detroit off the board until the sixth inning, when they'd tack on another run. The 25-year-old Sproat had given up two runs over 10.1 innings in his previous two outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 6.45 with a 1.57 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB across 22.1 innings this season. Sproat tentatively lines up to face the Diamondbacks at home in his next start.
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