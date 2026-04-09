Brandon Sproat News: No longer starting this weekend

Sproat is no longer listed among the Brewers' scheduled starters for this weekend's series versus the Nationals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Sproat's turn had been slated to come up Saturday, but the Brewers will push Kyle Harrison and Brandon Woodruff each up to start the final two games of the series. The Brewers didn't reveal the reason behind the decision, though it could simply be the team taking advantage of the off day Thursday to push back or skip a struggling starter. Sproat has allowed 11 runs with a 7:7 K:BB through his first 6.2 innings this season.